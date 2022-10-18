Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

