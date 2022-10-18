Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$198.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.14 million.

Five9 Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of FIVN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. Five9 has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $168.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.40.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

