Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel Price Performance

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,147.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,284.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

