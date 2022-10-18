Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBG. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

