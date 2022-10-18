Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,654 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,752,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,255,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,621,000 after buying an additional 808,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,602,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,250,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.