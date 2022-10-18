Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 40,609 Shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.45% of Alto Ingredients worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $294.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alto Ingredients Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
