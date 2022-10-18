Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $131.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

