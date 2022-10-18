Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,474,135 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,759,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,987,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,354,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 347,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,588 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

