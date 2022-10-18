Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 362 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

