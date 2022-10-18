Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,943,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $172.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

