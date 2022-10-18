Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 21,021 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

