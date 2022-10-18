Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

