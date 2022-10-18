Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after buying an additional 303,355 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period.

Insulet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.32 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

