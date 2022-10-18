Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.74.

Shares of UNH opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $423.40 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.09 and a 200 day moving average of $513.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

