RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 235 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.32 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

