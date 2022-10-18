UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $423.40 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

