Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $96.27 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,122,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of CF Industries worth $96,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.