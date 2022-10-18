RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,499 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $165,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $149,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,883.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.