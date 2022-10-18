Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $110.91 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Tractor Supply worth $110,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.92.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

