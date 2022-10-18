RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $283,466,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

