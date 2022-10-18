Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,332 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Stepan worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. Stepan has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $129.35.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stepan news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total value of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

