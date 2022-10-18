Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

