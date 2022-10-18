El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.64% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.19. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 13.95%.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

