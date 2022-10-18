Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 23,262 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LBAI shares. DA Davidson lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.71. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $87.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

