Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

