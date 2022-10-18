332,912 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 332,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Harsco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 101.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Harsco by 42.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

