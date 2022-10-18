G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 206,987 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 358,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 77.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 848.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

GIII stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

