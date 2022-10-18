Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,716 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.87% of Landec worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 469.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Landec by 26.7% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 22,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Landec by 209.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 26.4% during the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNDC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Landec to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Landec Stock Up 1.2 %

LNDC opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Landec

(Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.