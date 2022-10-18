Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,284 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.65. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

