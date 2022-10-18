Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,456 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.63.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $133.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

