Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 43,351 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. ING Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.