Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in KT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

