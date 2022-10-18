Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Expensify Trading Up 1.5 %

EXFY stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Expensify has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $949.40 million and a PE ratio of -11.69.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a positive return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $603,807. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Expensify by 20.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $5,192,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $54,459,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Expensify by 12.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 117,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Expensify during the second quarter worth $571,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

