Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLVRW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Featured Stories

