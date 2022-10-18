Short Interest in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expands By 19.4%

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

