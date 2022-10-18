Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Up 19.4% in September

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

