Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 604,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Danaos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $52.73 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. The company had revenue of $250.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaos will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $8,966,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 11.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 265,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

