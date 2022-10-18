ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ForgeRock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.