Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Short Interest Update

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

DGII stock opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGII shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Digi International by 104.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 51.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 227,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Digi International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

