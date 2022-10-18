Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 67,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Trading Up 0.2 %

APGB stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

