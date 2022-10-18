Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on the stock.
ONT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.11) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Shares of LON ONT opened at GBX 275 ($3.32) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 303. The company has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 213.50 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 736 ($8.89).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.
