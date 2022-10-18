M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 2.5 %
LON MWE opened at GBX 44.35 ($0.54) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1,108.75. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52 week low of GBX 43.06 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 84.19 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
