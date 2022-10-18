Wise (LON:WISE) Receives “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Wise stock opened at GBX 716.20 ($8.65) on Monday. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 949 ($11.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 567.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.19 billion and a PE ratio of 23,680.00.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

