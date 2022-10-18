Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 119

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.09) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.63. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 87.50 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £226.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,516.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret purchased 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($117,991.78). In related news, insider Andrew D. Pomfret acquired 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £97,650 ($117,991.78). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 10,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,343 shares of company stock worth $11,760,517.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

