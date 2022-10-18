Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.80) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 989 ($11.95).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 796.60 ($9.63) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 875.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,731.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,695.65%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

