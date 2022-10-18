WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WPP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,184 ($14.31).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 780.80 ($9.43) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 768.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 855.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,414.55. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 713 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

