Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.56. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

