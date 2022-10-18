Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Wallbox Stock Performance
NYSE WBX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Google, Amazon and Tesla, 3 Big Stocks Set to Move Higher
- Biogen’s Stock Pullback Offers a Second Chance
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.