Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Wallbox Stock Performance

NYSE WBX opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wallbox during the second quarter worth about $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wallbox Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on WBX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

