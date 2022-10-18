Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 853,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

