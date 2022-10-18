Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $295.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.25. The company has a market capitalization of $285.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

